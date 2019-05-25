Michael P. Melby

Michael P. Melby, 77, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Michael is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sharon (Brieske) Melby; his son, James (Barbara) Melby and his daughter, Peggy Medina; four grandchildren; Benjamin and Brooke Melby, Evelyn and Michael Medina; four brothers Arthur, Louis (Eileen), Christopher and John Melby; two sisters, Mary Campbell, Jeanne Schreiter; and several nieces, nephews and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Patricia Melby.

Born May 24, 1942, in La Crosse, he was son of the late Lewis J. and Margaret A. (Bedessem) Melby. Michael was awarded his BS from La Crosse State University in Wisconsin, an MS in logistics from The Air Force Institute of Technology, Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio, and an MBA from Wright State University, Dayton, Ohio. While working on his BS, Michael was an employee of G. Heileman Brewery in La Crosse and served in the Army National Guard. Following graduation, he began his lifelong career as a contract negotiator, starting as a civilian employee with the USAF and followed by employment with IBM FSD (retired) and Lockheed Martin in Owego, N.Y., (retired).

Michael loved math and the challenge of a chess game and he treasured the time spent sharing these passions with his grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting and going on fishing trips to Canada, with his brothers and son, Jim. Most importantly, he cherished spending time with his four grandchildren, whom he loved beyond measure. Michael was also a long-time member of the NRA and Ducks Unlimited.

Private family services with military honors will be held at the convenience of the family. Caring assistance is being provided by MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Michael P. Melby may be directed to PALS (Patient Airlift Services), 7110 Republic Airport, 2nd Floor, Farmingdale, N.Y.; or the Cancer Resource Center of the Finger Lakes, 612 W. State St., Ithaca, N.Y., 14850. His guest book may be signed and memories shared at

The family would like to sincerely thank Olivia You Chin for her endless support, helping Michael navigate his six-year battle with Multiple Myeloma.