Michael Meil
April 17, 2019

BURR OAK -- Michael Meil, 70, of Burr Oak passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at his home. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Mike's life from 2 until 6 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at W2356 Davis Creek Rd., Melrose, Wis. 54642 (Burr Oak). Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com to read the full obituary and to share online condolences.
Published on April 19, 2019
