Michael R. Long
June 02, 2019

DE SOTO -- Michael R. Long, 61, of De Soto passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 2, 2019, as the result of a motorcycle accident. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the De Soto Lutheran Church in De Soto, with Pastor Lori Kleppe officiating. Burial will take place in the Walnut Mound Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Freedom Honor Flight or the American Legion District 7 Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. The Thorson Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.
Published on June 5, 2019
