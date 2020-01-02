Michael C. Johnson

DRESBACH, Minn. -- Michael Craig Johnson, 73, of Dresbach passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in his home with his loving family by his side. He was born Oct. 24, 1946, in Waukon, Iowa, to John and Marge (Lawson) Johnson. Michael served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He married Shirley Pierce June 18, 1988. He drove semi-truck for numerous companies throughout his life. He was a wonderful, loving husband to Shirley. He was also a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, who adored spending time with his family. He enjoyed woodworking, playing cards, word search and watching game shows.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley; two daughters, Karen Johnson of Oneonta, N.Y., and Michele (Nick) Davis of Morrisville, N.Y.; two stepdaughters, Rochelle (Jeff) Doberstein of Plainview, Minn., and Theresa Pierce of La Crescent, Minn.; three stepsons, Marty (Patty) Pierce of Bangor, Joel (Stephanie) Pierce of La Crescent and Jesse Pierce of Mankato, Minn.; 23 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Brenda (Robby) Burrett of Waterville, Iowa, and Julie (Richard) Amondson of Eitzen, Minn.; two brothers, Donald (Terry) Johnson of Waukon, Iowa, and Steve (Netty) Johnson of Michigan; along with his four-legged companion, Sir Romeo. He was preceded in death by his parents; a great-grandson, Micah McDowell; and his father and mother-in-law, Julius (Jean) Henderson.

Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Schumacher - Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 111 S. Oak St., La Crescent. The Rev. Kenneth Kimball will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in Hiler Cemetery in Nodine, Minn. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday, at the funeral home. Online guestbook is available at .