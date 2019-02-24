Michael Donald Henke

ONALASKA -- Michael Donald Henke, 68, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse, surrounded by family.

Mike was born Dec. 16, 1950, in Minneapolis, to Carolyn (Thompson) and Donald Henke. His family moved to Caledonia, Minn., in 1969. There he graduated from Caledonia High School. Mike loved playing drums and was an accomplished accordionist. He performed with several bands in the La Crosse area in his younger years.

Mike's life was challenged with the diagnosis of Schizophrenia at the age of 19. Mike had a huge heart and cared deeply for his family and friends. He enjoyed working for the family business, The Crest Motel and Supper Club, Caledonia, before moving to La Crosse, then later Onalaska. He continued to love music and was an avid supporter of the arts. This past December, Mike was diagnosed with Small Cell Lung Cancer. He passed away from complications of pneumonia and cancer.

Mike is survived by his siblings, Tim (Nancy) Henke, Laura (Mark) DeLisa, Trina (Jim) Scanlan; and 10 nieces and nephews, Nikki (Adam) Lee, Alex Henke, Matthew DeLisa, Danielle DeLisa, Logan (Katie) Scanlan, Matison Scanlan, Meggan Scanlan, Kerrigan Scanlan, Amy (Sam) Julian, Susie (Mike) Vehar; and five great-nieces; one great-nephew; and his aunt, BettyLou Martin of California. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mike was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Onalaska, where his memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, April 12, with the Rev. David Shudy officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given to the family at .