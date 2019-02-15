Michael J. Havens
Michael J. Havens

February 15, 2019

BANGOR -- Michael J. Havens, 68, of Bangor passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Tomah VA Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, Bangor. The Rev. Roy Hefti will officiate. Military honors to be rendered by the Berg-Hemker-Olson American Legion Post 51 of West Salem and the U.S. Navy Funeral Honor Guard. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on February 18, 2019
Obituary published in

Arrangements by

