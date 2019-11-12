Michael Amandus Hanson

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. -- Michael Amandus Hanson, was born Dec. 4, 1933, in La Crosse, to Gordon and Lillian (nee Modahl) Hanson. He died Nov. 12, 2019, at Church Creek in Arlington Heights.

Michael started his education at Eau Claire State College, which is now University of Wisconsin Eau Claire, before being drafted into the Army in 1954. After serving in the Army, Michael continued his education at University of Iowa and completed his bachelor of science in civil engineering in 1962. Michael worked for U.S. Steel Corporation for many years. Upon retirement from USS he worked briefly for Rust Management Company and also for the Navy, as an environmental control consultant, before retiring for good in 2003.

Michael was involved in his church and other activities, in which he was very proud to be a part of. One of his favorite groups was the Sons of Norway, in which he was a member of since 1993. He also was a member of the American legion for 19 years. Michael was a diehard St. Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers fan, the latter of which he has passed on the tradition of rooting for in some of his children.

Michael is survived by his wife, Geraldine (nee Hendrickson); his children, Richard Hanson of Elkhorn, Wis., Steve Hanson Miller of Denison, Iowa, Kjel (LorieAnn) Hanson of Wheeling, Ill., Julie (JoAnn Lagman) Hanson of Arlington Heights, Paul Amandus Hanson, of Gilpin County, Colo.; his grandchildren, Kari Elizabeth Hanson and Lillian Bea Hanson; his six stepgrandchildren; his siblings, Kermit (Sandy) Hanson of Holmen, Dudley (Barbara) Hanson of Davenport, Iowa, Jacqueline (John Wheeler) Hanson of San Diego, Calif.; and by many loving nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his grandson, Jesse Amandus Hanson Lagman; his siblings, Richard B. Hanson, Daniel G. Hanson, Paul L. Hanson, Roderick B. Hanson and Joel P. Hanson; and by his parents.

Memorial service will be 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. Simon Episcopal Church, 717 W Kirchoff Road, Arlington Heights, Ill., 60005. Internment at a future date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Ill.

Suggested attire for the memorial service would be anything with St. Louis Cardinals or Green Bay Packers on it.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Alzheimer's Assn., Greater Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, Ill., 60631.

Funeral information and condolences or (847) 253-0168.