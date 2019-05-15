Follow story
Michael Richard Foster
On Friday, May 10, 2019, Michael Richard Foster, loving husband and father, passed suddenly and unexpectedly in Knoxville, Tenn., at the age of 66.
Mike was born in La Crosse, to Marjorie and Richard Foster. He married Pat Hanson in October 1973. He received his degree in mortuary science from Chicago and worked for Sletten-McKee Hanson until 1984, when he and Pat purchased Ipsen-Foster Tent and Awning (later changed to Foster Awning and Canvas) until he retired in 2016.
He is now reunited with his son, Eric; sister, Debbie Reget; and his parents, Richard and Marjorie Foster.
Mike is survived by his wife, Pat; his three children, Angela Foster (Ryan), Kari Root (Zach) and Adam Foster (Sara). He is also survived by his six loving grandchildren, Annabelle, Aaron and Aiden Foster, Isaac and Liam Root, Ava Thomas; and his sister, Julie (Ken) Carraux.
If you knew Mike, please join us to remember him from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Boot Hill, 1501 St. Andrew St., La Crosse, Wis., 54603. We would love to hear stories about the things we didn't know. In lieu of gifts or flowers, please make a donation to the charity of donor's choice.
RIP hubby, daddy, Mr. Foster, grandpa, campfire grandpa and little buddy.
Published on May 15, 2019
May 16, 2019
My deepest condolences to the family of Mike. I am a old high school buddy, and Mike was a very nice guy. Fond memories from high school. So sad. Blessings from the lord almighty.
May 15, 2019
Pat, I never expected to be writing this to you. I am so sorry to hear of Mike’s passing. Keep your memories dear and close. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
May 15, 2019
So very sad to hear of Mikes passing, he was a good man and hard worker.
May 15, 2019
. This is such a tragic loss our hearts are breaking on the news about Mike. He was just one of those guys you wanted to be friends with, sweet, funny and kind.
We will pray that you are comforted by love many great stories from your family and friends.
