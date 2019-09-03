Follow story
Michael James Davis
June 29, 1946 - September 03, 2019
Michael James Davis
Mike was born June, 29, 1946, in La Crosse and passed away Sept. 3, 2019, at his home in San Francisco. A celebration of Mike's life will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Ave., La Crosse.
