Michael James Davis
Plant a tree
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Michael James Davis

June 29, 1946 - September 03, 2019

Michael James Davis Michael James Davis
Mike was born June, 29, 1946, in La Crosse and passed away Sept. 3, 2019, at his home in San Francisco. A celebration of Mike's life will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Ave., La Crosse.
Published on November 9, 2019
To plant a tree in memory of Michael James Davis, please visit Tribute Store.
Plant a tree in memory
of Michael
Plant a tree

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 09, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.