Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Michael James Davis
June 29, 1946 - September 03, 2019
Michael James Davis
SAN FRANCISCO -- Michael James Davis, 73, of San Francisco died at his home Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, after a hard-fought, year-long battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
A doting father and spirited, fun-loving man, Mike experienced life to the fullest. He was easy to talk to and a great listener, with a gift for uplifting those around him. He was big-hearted, kind and welcoming. As many who knew him have said, he was always happy, always smiling.
An avid sports fan, Mike enjoyed cheering on the 49ers, Warriors, Giants and A's. In retirement he found joy working in Guest Services at AT&T Park, the Oakland Coliseum and Stanford. He liked to visit Pebble Beach and jumped at the chance to volunteer at the AT&T Pro-Am.
Mike was drawn to the outdoors. He chased the sun and savored the scenic drive along the Pacific Coast. His favorite place was Yosemite, where he enjoyed exploring the Valley, hiking to the higher elevations, listening to the rushing water and resting in the meadows.
Mike was born in La Crosse, June 29, 1946, to Fred and Rita Davis. He attended Aquinas High School and soon after graduating in 1964, received a draft notice, prompting him to join the U.S. Navy. He served on the USS William M. Wood, before being transferred to the USS Mullinnix, deployed in Danang Harbor, during the Vietnam War. After his discharge from the Navy Sept. 3, 1969, Mike earned a bachelor of science degree from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
In 1975, Mike and his wife, Bonnie, traveled to West Australia, where they lived for two years, first in Perth and then Tom Price. Mike worked for the Community Recreation Council of West Australia, serving as recreation officer for the Shire of West Pilbara. From there they traveled throughout Western Europe, before returning to the States in 1978 and settling in San Francisco. Mike worked for Standard Oil Company (Chevron) for over 20 years, before enjoying an active retirement, highlighted by motorcycle trips with lifelong friends, throughout the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Mike is survived by Bonnie Valiquette, his devoted wife of 49 years; adoring daughter, Natalie (Steve Savage) of Seattle; loving brothers, Robert (Kay) of La Crosse and Jerry (Lori) San Mateo, Calif.; and a beloved circle of extended family and dear friends.
For those who wish, as an expression of sympathy, Mike's family suggests sending memorial contributions to the Yosemite Conservancy, (https://www.yosemiteconservancy.org/join-us?appeal=ODEV&package=web) or the Vietnam Veterans of America Agent Orange Outreach Program (https://vva.org/what-we-do/outreach-programs/agent-orange/).
A celebration of Mike's life will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Ave., La Crosse.
To send flowers to the family of Michael James Davis, please visit Tribute Store.
SAN FRANCISCO -- Michael James Davis, 73, of San Francisco died at his home Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, after a hard-fought, year-long battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
A doting father and spirited, fun-loving man, Mike experienced life to the fullest. He was easy to talk to and a great listener, with a gift for uplifting those around him. He was big-hearted, kind and welcoming. As many who knew him have said, he was always happy, always smiling.
An avid sports fan, Mike enjoyed cheering on the 49ers, Warriors, Giants and A's. In retirement he found joy working in Guest Services at AT&T Park, the Oakland Coliseum and Stanford. He liked to visit Pebble Beach and jumped at the chance to volunteer at the AT&T Pro-Am.
Mike was drawn to the outdoors. He chased the sun and savored the scenic drive along the Pacific Coast. His favorite place was Yosemite, where he enjoyed exploring the Valley, hiking to the higher elevations, listening to the rushing water and resting in the meadows.
Mike was born in La Crosse, June 29, 1946, to Fred and Rita Davis. He attended Aquinas High School and soon after graduating in 1964, received a draft notice, prompting him to join the U.S. Navy. He served on the USS William M. Wood, before being transferred to the USS Mullinnix, deployed in Danang Harbor, during the Vietnam War. After his discharge from the Navy Sept. 3, 1969, Mike earned a bachelor of science degree from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
In 1975, Mike and his wife, Bonnie, traveled to West Australia, where they lived for two years, first in Perth and then Tom Price. Mike worked for the Community Recreation Council of West Australia, serving as recreation officer for the Shire of West Pilbara. From there they traveled throughout Western Europe, before returning to the States in 1978 and settling in San Francisco. Mike worked for Standard Oil Company (Chevron) for over 20 years, before enjoying an active retirement, highlighted by motorcycle trips with lifelong friends, throughout the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Mike is survived by Bonnie Valiquette, his devoted wife of 49 years; adoring daughter, Natalie (Steve Savage) of Seattle; loving brothers, Robert (Kay) of La Crosse and Jerry (Lori) San Mateo, Calif.; and a beloved circle of extended family and dear friends.
For those who wish, as an expression of sympathy, Mike's family suggests sending memorial contributions to the Yosemite Conservancy, (https://www.yosemiteconservancy.org/join-us?appeal=ODEV&package=web) or the Vietnam Veterans of America Agent Orange Outreach Program (https://vva.org/what-we-do/outreach-programs/agent-orange/).
A celebration of Mike's life will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Ave., La Crosse.
To send flowers to the family of Michael James Davis, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on September 21, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Michael
in memory of Michael
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 21, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
1 posts
Sep 21, 2019
Thank you for your service, Mike. RIP. You will certainly be missed by your loving wife, daughter, brother and many lifetime friends. The 'Hard fought battle' has ended but your rewards are many... 'listening to the rushing water and resting in the meadows.'... has become an every day occurrence now. Watch over and protect your loved ones. Condolences...look for cardinal and butterfly visits....it is very comforting.