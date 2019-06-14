Michael John Candahl
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Michael John Candahl

June 14, 2019

Michael John Candahl Michael John Candahl
HOLMEN -- Michael John Candahl, 49, of Holmen passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at All Star Lanes. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family. A complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on June 15, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Michael
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on June 15, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.