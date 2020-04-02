Michael John Burgus
April 02, 2020

Michael John Burgus, 51, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, in his home with his wife by his side. A service Remembering Mike will be held at a later date. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on April 4, 2020
