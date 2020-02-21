Follow story
Michael Bolduan
Michael Lee Bolduan
Michael Lee Bolduan, 59, retired to trucking in Heaven Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020,
where he is mingling with truckers who have passed before him, visiting over Peterbilt semis.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, 650 N. Kingston St., Caledonia. The Rev. Jon Wolff will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Union Township. A visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, and from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the time of service, both at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be offered at the funeral home website, www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia, is assisting the family during their time of need.
Published on February 21, 2020
