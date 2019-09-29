Merrill E. Fricke
Merrill E. Fricke

January 21, 1933 - September 29, 2019

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Merrill E. Fricke, 86, of La Crescent died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Springbrook Village in La Crescent. He was born in Boscobel, Wis., Jan. 21, 1933, to Harold and Mary (Dobson) Fricke. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crescent Chapel, 111 South Oak St. Pastor Dave Possing will officiate. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Hokah, Minn. Friends may call on the family from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday morning at the funeral home. To read Merrill's complete obituary, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on October 1, 2019
Events

Visitation

Monday October 07, 2019

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services

111 South Oak St, La Crescent, Minnesota

Funeral Service

Monday October 07, 2019

11:00 AM

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services

111 South Oak St, La Crescent, Minnesota

