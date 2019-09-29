Follow story
Merrill E. Fricke
January 21, 1933 - September 29, 2019
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Merrill E. Fricke, 86, of La Crescent died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Springbrook Village in La Crescent. He was born in Boscobel, Wis., Jan. 21, 1933, to Harold and Mary (Dobson) Fricke. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crescent Chapel, 111 South Oak St. Pastor Dave Possing will officiate. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Hokah, Minn. Friends may call on the family from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday morning at the funeral home. To read Merrill's complete obituary, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on October 1, 2019
in memory of Merrill
Visitation
Monday October 07, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services
111 South Oak St, La Crescent, Minnesota
Funeral Service
Monday October 07, 2019
11:00 AM
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services
111 South Oak St, La Crescent, Minnesota
