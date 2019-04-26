Merlin "Butch" F. Schroeder

DE SOTO -- Merlin "Butch" F. Schroeder, 94, of De Soto passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at Benedictine Manor, La Crosse.

Butch was born Oct. 15, 1924, to William K. and Alma D. Schroeder. He was raised in De Soto and resided there until April of 2018, when he no longer was able to live alone. He was a Veteran of World War II, serving his country proudly from 1943-1946, in the 86th Blackhawk Infantry Division. In 2009, he traveled to Washington, D.C., with the Freedom Honor Flight.

On March 18, 1949, he married Irene Arneson at De Soto Lutheran Church. She preceded him in death in 1979. Together they had one daughter, Karen Sue. They enjoyed traveling, golf, fishing and the sandbars of the Mississippi.

Butch was employed by Trane Company until his retirement in 1986. He enjoyed playing baseball for the De Soto Blackhawks, cards, golfing, fishing (sharing his catch) the machines, mowing grass and winter shoveling. Butch was one of the kindest, gentlest souls, always smiling. He had so much gratitude towards anyone that helped him and a twinkle in his eye. De Soto lost a legend!

He is survived by his daughter, Karen (Bob) Friend; grandsons, Nathan (Courtney) Friend and Matthew (Kayla) Friend; great-grandchildren, Madison, Sawyer, Abby, Nicholas, Jeremy and Sophia, all of Venice, Fla. He is further survived by his sisters, Eileen Paggi of La Crosse and Neva Fiege of Menomonie, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Jean Sandry, Elizabeth Robertson; stepdaughter-in-law, Carol Hunder; and many stepgrandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, John Paggi and Henry Fiege; stepson, Richard Arneson; stepdaughter, Shirley Gillespie; stepsons-in-law, Patrick Gillespie, Gerald Sandry and Richard Robertson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, in the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. The Rev. Lori Kleppe will officiate with burial to be held with military honors by De Soto VFW Post 8123, in the De Soto Lutheran Church Cemetery, De Soto. Family and friends may visit from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Following the burial, a luncheon will be served at Pork's Hilltop in De Soto, and all are invited.

The family would like to thank the staff at Benedictine Manor. We appreciate the time Pastor Bader and Pastor Pamperin spent with Butch, reassuring him of his eternal salvation. A heartfelt thank you to Deb Wacker, for faithfully assisting Butch at home before his move to Benedictine Manor. Loving appreciation to nieces, Cindy Peterson and Jackie Meyer.

Memorials may be made to Freedom Honor Flight, P.O. Box 505, La Crosse, Wis., 54602, and Benedictine Manor Employee Appreciate Fund, 2902 East Ave. So., La Crosse, Wis., 54601.

John 3:16, "God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son that whoever believes in him will not perish, but have everlasting life."

