Merlin H. Reinke
February 28, 2020
Merlin H. Reinke
EITZEN, Minn. -- Merlin H. Reinke, 92, of Eitzen passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Gundersen Tweeten Care Center, Spring Grove, Minn. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at St. John's United Church of Christ, Wheatland, rural Eitzen. Pastor Paul Burgess will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday at the New Albin Community Center, New Albin, Iowa, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the church. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia, is assisting the family during their time of need.
Published on February 29, 2020
