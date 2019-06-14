Follow story
Merlin E. Knutson
June 14, 2019
Merlin E. Knutson
VIROQUA -- Merlin E. Knutson, 80, of Viroqua died Friday, June 14, 2019, at Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St. in Viroqua. Pastor Yvonne Marshall will officiate. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. before the service Friday at the church. Burial will follow at South Kickapoo Cemetery on Cty. Rd. J.
Online condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua is serving the family.
June 19, 2019
