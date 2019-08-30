Mercille Bagniewski

WAUMANDEE, Wis. -- Mercille Bagniewski, 95, of rural Waumandee died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living in La Crosse, where she lived the last three months.

Mercille was born Sept. 9, 1923, in rural Waumandee, to Joseph and Agnes (Cizsak) Deck. On June 22, 1944, Mercille was united in marriage to Raymond Bagniewski at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waumandee. They were married for 63 years. Raymond preceded Mercille in death June 19, 2007.

Mercille began her adult life a farmer's wife in Fountain City, Wis., before they purchased a farm in Waumandee, where she assisted with the farm work. Mercille, at the age of 84, had a heart valve replacement surgery and because of a reaction to the drug heparin, she developed blood clots, which caused her to walk with pain in her legs. Mercille was a faithful and active member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, the altar Society and the Catholic Order of Foresters, her entire life. She was an excellent at quilting, crocheting and could sew anything that needed to be done. She canned produce from her large garden. Her meals, whether for relatives at special holidays or daily meals, were thoroughly enjoyed by all. As a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was loved by all. In her later years, she prayed the rosary daily, along with following Mass every day of the week on the local Catholic TV network.

Mercille will be sadly missed by her seven children, Sr. Janet Marie of Meriden, Conn., Raymond "Buzz" Jr. of Waumandee, Jim (Carolyn) of La Crosse, Ruth Carroll of Rogers, Minn., Tom (Jodie) of Waumandee, Therese (Larry) Ballweg of Onalaska and John (Patty) of Holmen; 14 grandchildren, Abe and Erin Bagniewski, Anna Halfmann, Ned Bagniewski, Nancy Judy, Tim Carroll, Nicole Fischer, Kelly Christiansen, Ben and Becca Bagniewski, Jessica Ballweg, Heidi Franzini, Jenna Sampson and Jared Bagniewski; 24 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Colleen Deck of Onalaska and Marcella Deck of Galesville.

Mercille was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; parents; four brothers, Lonnie, LaVern, Morris and Claude; and a sister, Bernice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waumandee, with Fr's Prince Raja and John Abts as Celebrants. Burial will follow at the Parish Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, and again from 10 a.m. until the hour of the Mass Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to either of the following, St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waumandee; or the Franciscan Sisters of the Eucharist, 405 Allen Ave., Meriden, Conn., 06451.

Mercille's family would like to thank Sandy Ruben, Mary Symitczek and Sue Schaffner, as well as the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living for their special care they gave to her.

