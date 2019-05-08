Follow story
Melinda K. Huotari
October 12, 1975 - May 08, 2019
Melinda K. Huotari
Melinda K. Huotari, 43, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Melinda was born Oct. 12, 1975. She lived at Stoffel Manor Ct. in La Crosse.
She is survived by her grandparents, Robert and Margaret Johnson of Onalaska; aunts, Roberta, Carolyn, Dawn and Chris; great-grandmother, Delia; many cousins; and special significant other of 17 years, Josh McDowell. She was preceded in death by her mother, Susan Huotari.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at Neighborhood City Church, 525 Seventh St. S., La Crosse, with visitation being held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be held at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
May 9, 2019
