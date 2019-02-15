Mayme Alberta (Olson) Tschabold

GALESVILLE, Wis. -- Mayme Alberta (Olson) Tschabold, 97, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Marinuka Manor.

Mayme was born Dec. 3, 1921, in Chimney Rock (Independence), Wis., to Martin and Alma Olson. She graduated from Galesville High School in 1941 and was the last surviving member of her class. She married Robert Fiedler Feb. 14, 1943, and they had one daughter, Nancy. They later divorced. Mayme married Lyle Tschabold Sept. 11, 1954, in Winona, Minn., and they had one daughter, Carol. Mayme resided the last 50 years in Galesville, in the same home until age 96.

Mayme enjoyed many travels in her life, including Hawaii, Canada, Mexico, Switzerland and Las Vegas. Many may remember her as the local Avon lady and Lyle as her helper and delivery man.

Mayme is survived by her daughters, Nancy Eder of Stoddard and Carol (Jim) Johnson of Galesville; her grandchildren, Kris (Mark) Wells of Sparta, Aaron Johnson of Rochester, Minn., and Adam (Audra) Johnson of Galesville; her great-grandchildren, Todd, Ryan, Cole and Colin Wells and Christian, Paige and Lucy Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle, in 2002; her siblings, Leonard, Arnold, Raymond, Irlene Trimmer and Agnes Kochta; her son-in-law, David Ryan Eder; her grandchildren, Kevin and Todd Eder and Austin Johnson.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at French Creek Lutheran Church, rural Ettrick. Burial will take place immediately following the service in the church cemetery. A visitation for friends and family will be held one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville is assisting the family. The family wishes to thank the staff at Marinuka Manor for all the care and love they gave her.