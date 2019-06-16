Maxine Kroner

Maxine Kroner, 91, of La Crosse died at home Sunday, June 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Mary Maxine Cody, July 13, 1927, to James D. and Mary Murphy Cody in Dodgeville, Wis. She grew up on the North Side of La Crosse, attended St. James Grade School and then Aquinas High School, graduating as the class valedictorian in 1944. She attended the College of Saint Teresa in Winona, Minn., graduating in 1948. She taught French and English for three years at St. Mary's Academy on the south side of Milwaukee. In 1991, the St. Mary's Academy class of 1951, invited her to their 40th reunion. On July 7, 1951, she married James L. Kroner at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Together they raised seven children. During the children's years in school she was involved at Blessed Sacrament School in the Great Books Program, teaching music classes, leading Girl Scouts, and other activities. After the children were grown, she had a successful career as a real estate agent for many years. She was a member of the Catholic Women's League, Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary, Blessed Sacrament Funeral Choir (director), Alumnae Association of the College of Saint Teresa, serving as its president for several terms.

She was preceded in death by her father; mother; and brother, John (Jack) Cody. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Jim; their children, Jim Jr. (Debbie), John (Jeanne), Katharine (Mark Waller), Nora (Bill Butrym), Mary (Tim Barinka), Dan (Alicia), Ellen (Nick Andriacchi); 19 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Donna Cody.

The family wishes to extend endless gratitude to Maxine's dedicated caregivers, Shiela Slaback, Lisa Heberlein, Sarah Kopski, Dr. Jackie Yaeger, Dr. John Arce and the Mayo Clinic Hospice providers. Thanks to Sr. Kathy and Sr. Rochelle for their kindness and compassionate assistance. Your loving care to Mom was a gift to us all.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., in La Crosse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd. S., in La Crosse. There will be additional visitation an hour before Mass at the church. The Rev. Peter Raj will officiate, with burial to be held at the Catholic Cemetery in La Crosse.

Memorials may be sent to Blessed Sacrament Parish; Aquinas Catholic Schools Foundation; Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary; or Alzheimer's Association.

