October 08, 2019

Maxine D. Garvalia, 91, of La Crosse died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Gundersen Health System.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd. So., La Crosse. The Rev. Peter Raj will officiate with Entombment to be held in the St. Joseph Mausoleum in the Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. So., La Crosse. Family and friends may also visit from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of Mass at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
A complete obituary will follow.
Online condolences and a complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on October 10, 2019
