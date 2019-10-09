Follow story
Maureen Jeannette Ruka Ouellette
February 09, 1982 - October 09, 2019
HOLMEN -- On Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, Maureen Jeannette Ruka Ouellette, 37, of Holmen, loving wife, sister, daughter, mother, aunt, and friend, passed away. Maureen was born Feb. 9, 1982, in Tomahawk, Wis., to Dale and Donna (Heikkinen) Ruka. She graduated from Tomahawk High School and UW-Stevens Point. She also completed her master's degree with a master of health administration and master of business administration from the University of Phoenix. Maureen had a passion for teaching and prior to graduating from UWSP she started her own business called Study Guide Tutoring Services. Maureen worked as a high school English teacher in Antigo, Merrill, Wausau Newman, Black River Falls and Holmen. Maureen was involved in cross country and track while in school and did some coaching in both track and field and cross country. She was involved in several beauty pageants and had a love of dance, including River-dance.
In 2014, Maureen met the love of her life, Jordan Ouellette, on a winter day and immediately hit it off. They spent the next year making many memories and spending as much time together as possible. It wasn't long before Jordan popped the question to Maureen and before you know it, they were saying their "I wills" at Pettibone Resort in La Crosse, July 17, 2015. On Jan. 25, 2018, Maureen gave birth to a beautiful baby boy, Joseph Jordan "JJ" Ouellette. He brought so much joy and happiness to Maureen and brightened each day. JJ could not ask for a better or more devoted mother than Maureen. She had so much love to give to both JJ and Jordan.
She is survived by her husband, Jordan Lee Ouellette; son, Joseph Jordan "JJ" Ouellette; parents, Dale and Donna Ruka; sisters, Michelle Ruka and Mellisa (Travis) Vacho; grandmothers, Gladys Ruka and Phylis Heikkinen; mother and father-in-law, Craig and Diane Ouellette; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tracy (Bill) Wagner, Jeremy (Crystal) Ouellette, Amanda (Steve) Thoma and Jessica (Eric) Komperud; grandmother-in-law, Ethel Ouellette; nieces and nephews, Kalvin, Kezleigh and Khianna Vacho, Chloe and Callie Wagner, Hayden, Tori and Ryder Thoma, Alexis and Cody Ouellette; as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Maureen was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lloyd Ernest Ruka and Uno Gene and Jeanette Heikkinen.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, with Sister Becky Swanson officiating. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday. All services will be held at Halfway Creek Lutheran Church, W6016 County Road W., Holmen. Burial will be in Halfway Creek Cemetery. Please leave a memory of Maureen and view her video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family. To plant a tree in memory of Maureen Jeannette Ruka Ouellette, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 15, 2019
