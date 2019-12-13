Matthew Aaron Wesely

Matthew Aaron Wesely, 24, of La Crosse passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in his home.

He is survived by his parents, Gregory and Anne Wesely; one sister, Katie Wesely; two brothers, Nathan and David Wesely; and one niece, Ellie. He is also survived by maternal and paternal grandmothers, Betty Benda and Barbara Wesely.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandfathers.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Family and friends may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. with a rosary to be held at 4 p.m. Friday, at the church. Family and friends may also visit from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Saturday at Mary, Mother of the Church.

Memorials are preferred to Catholic Charities of La Crosse (which includes Adoption Services).

A complete obituary may be found at . The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.