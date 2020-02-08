Matthew LeRoy Edwards
February 08, 2020

SPARTA/WEST SALEM -- Matthew LeRoy Edwards, 37, of Sparta and formerly of West Salem died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home-Jostad Chapel, 121 N. Youlon St., West Salem. Pastor Daniel Olson will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the funeral home. To view the obituary in it's entirety and leave the family online condolences, please visit the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on February 11, 2020
