Matthew LeRoy Edwards
February 08, 2020
Matthew LeRoy Edwards
SPARTA/WEST SALEM -- Matthew LeRoy Edwards, 37, of Sparta and formerly of West Salem died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home-Jostad Chapel, 121 N. Youlon St., West Salem. Pastor Daniel Olson will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the funeral home. To view the obituary in it's entirety and leave the family online condolences, please visit the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on February 11, 2020
in memory of Matthew
