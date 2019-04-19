Matt R. Glander

ONALASKA -- Matt R. Glander, 73, of Onalaska passed away peacefully at home Friday, April 19, 2019.

He was born April 21, 1945, in Black River Falls, to Howard and Phyllis (Christenson) Glander. Matt married Sandy Jan. 17, 1969, and just recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, camping and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy; three daughters, Tracy (Jason) Schauer of Onalaska, Stacy Petersen of Milton, Wis., and Marcy (Peter) Granger of Milton; three grandchildren, Kayley Schultz, Caden Leslie and Theo Kelley, all of Milton; two stepgrandchildren, Casey Granger and Natalie Granger, both of Cambridge, Wis.; three sisters, Ruane (Bill) Waughtal of Black River Falls, Mary (David) Gunderson of Janesville, Wis., and Kris (Bob) Breining of Onalaska; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska. Sue Busalacchi will officiate. Military honors will follow at the funeral home. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and again from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be used for improvements to Matt's favorite State and County Parks. Online guestbook is available at .