Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Mathias D. Schauf
June 16, 2019
Mathias "Matt" D. Schauf
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN -- Mathias "Matt" D. Schauf, 87, of Prairie du Chien passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Crossing Rivers Health Care in Prairie du Chien.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, at St. John's Church Of The Holy Family Parish, the Rev. Paul Peters officiating, with burial in the Calvary Cemetery, both in Prairie du Chien. Military honors will be accorded by the Prairie du Chien Honor Guard. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Matt's name to the charity of donor's choice. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family. www.garrityfuneralhome.com.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN -- Mathias "Matt" D. Schauf, 87, of Prairie du Chien passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Crossing Rivers Health Care in Prairie du Chien.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, at St. John's Church Of The Holy Family Parish, the Rev. Paul Peters officiating, with burial in the Calvary Cemetery, both in Prairie du Chien. Military honors will be accorded by the Prairie du Chien Honor Guard. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Matt's name to the charity of donor's choice. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family. www.garrityfuneralhome.com.
Published on June 18, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Mathias
in memory of Mathias
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on June 18, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.