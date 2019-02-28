Mary Ann Zoellner
ONALASKA -- Mary Ann Zoellner, 64, of Onalaska died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, March 4, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Friends may call at the funeral home from 4 p.m. Monday until the time service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given the La Crosse Area ALS Support Group, 2726 Shelby Road, La Crosse, WI 54601. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on March 2, 2019
Mwansa Musambacine
Mar 01, 2019
Rest on peace so will miss your courage