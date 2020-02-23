Mary Louise Witt

DE PERE, Wis. -- Mary Louise Witt, 72, De Pere passed away at home Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. She was born to Helmer O. and Ruby V. (Dunnum) Knudson Nov. 11, 1947, in Viroqua. She graduated from Viroqua High School in 1966.

Mary received a B.S. degree in elementary education from Wisconsin State University-Plattville (now UWP) in 1970, where she was a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority. She began her teaching career at Rock Springs, near Reedsburg, Wis. She then moved to Janesville, Wis., where she substitute taught, from there she moved to Green Bay, Wis., where she taught first graders, her passion.

Mary enjoyed playing golf with her friends, in two different leagues during the summer. She also loved the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and a good meal at a supper club.

She was proud of her Norwegian Heritage, could speak some of the language, loved lefse, Norwegian sweets, but not so keen on lutefisk. A few years ago, she was able to take a trip to Scandinavia, getting to visit Norway, which was a dream come true.

Mary is survived by the love of her life, her son, Ryan, of Minneapolis; brother, Harlan (Pat) Knudson of Dixon, Ill; nephew, Peter (Susie) Knudson; great-niece, Sophia and great-nephew, Brooks Knudson of Dixon; nephew, Alan (Beth) Knudson; great-niece, Annabelle and great-nephew, Michael Knudson of Arlington Heights, Ill.

Mary was preceded in death by her mother and father.

Family and friends may visit from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Grace Lutheran Church, 321 S. Madison St., Green Bay. A memorial service will begin at 3 p.m. with Pastor Larry Lange officiating. Burial will take place in Sparta, at a later date.