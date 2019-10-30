Mary Jane Watson

ONALASKA/LA CROSSE -- Mary Jane Watson, 91, resident of the Springbrook Community of Onalaska, and former long-time resident of the north side of La Crosse, went home to her Lord and Savior the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Mayo Health System in La Crosse.

Mary Jane was the first born of seven children of Matthias A. and Irene L. (Abicht) Bott Oct. 12, 1928, in La Crosse.

On Oct. 7, 1950 in Washington, D.C., she married Frank D. Watson and later divorced in 1989. Of this union four children were born, Michael, Gregory, Thomas and Anne.

Mary Jane was best known in the area as "Barbie Mary," the maker of Barbie doll clothes for generations of girls, which she sold at the Holiday Fair in La Crosse, as well as other venues. To the family, she is also known for her artistic ceramic works.

Her children and her faith were the most important things in her life.

Mary Jane is survived by her children, Michael, Gregory (Diane), Thomas (Robin) and Anne (Steve) Olson. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Pamela Rosenstein and her children, Blake and Tessa, Ariel Watson, Thomas Ridgeway, and Rebekah (Nicholas) Lind; stepgrandchildren, Laura Rud, Annie Shay and Lynn (Matt) Fitzpatrick; great-grandchildren, Aimee, Braydan and Emylee Watson; her brother, Richard (Lynn) Bott; and sister, Carol Burnette; sister-in-law, Betty Bott and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her special friend, Patricia Thomas; as well as her furry companion, Charlie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Thomas, David and Jerome; and her sister, Bernadine; her daughter-in-law, Christine Watson; and grandson, Andrew Watson.

She would like everyone to "Love each other as I have loved you."

Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. at the River of Life Assembly of God Church, 1214 County Road PH, Onalaska. The Rev. Jeff Thomson will officiate.

The family would like to thank the Springbrook Community staff in Onalaska for their kindness and help to our mother.

Memorials can be given to the River of Life Assembly of God Church or to the charity of your choice in her memory.

