Mary E. Torstveit

Mary E. (House) Torstveit -- It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Mary, age 75. Mary passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 5, 2019, surrounded by family.

Mary was born in Two Harbors, Minn., the daughter of William and Gladys House. She attended Concordia college in Moorhead, where she was a member of the concert choir and obtained bachelor's degrees in English, biology, and business. She met Allen Torstveit there and they married in 1965.

Mary taught high school in North Dakota and Bayfield, Wis. She "retired" from teaching to become a full time mom until her boys, Jared and Heath, were in school, at which time she pioneered a drug and alcohol prevention program in all of Bayfield County schools. In 1979, Mary began her work in drug and alcohol counseling in Portage, Wis., and later in La Crosse, at Lutheran Hospital. She began to work as a marriage and family counselor after earning a Master's degree from Winona University. Mary began her dream job at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, in 1985, where she trained students to do peer education in drug and alcohol prevention and related issues.

Mary was a lifelong learner and spent much of her time over the years traveling the world, learning about different cultures around the globe. She had an adventurous spirit, a strong faith, and loved her family with all her heart. Nothing gave her more joy than making connections with people and spending time with loved ones. Relationships were so important to her and she never hesitated to tell people how much they meant to her.

She will be dearly missed by her husband, Al; sister, Julie (Dr. Robert) Olson of Faribault, Minn.; children, Jared (Amy) Torstveit and Heath (Elizabeth) Torstveit; grandson, Gillian; and countless other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; and her brother and sister-in-law, Dana and Cynthia House.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 14, at Community of the Cross Lutheran Church, 10701 Bloomington Ferry Road, Bloomington. Visitation one hour prior to service. Reception to follow service. Memorials preferred to the music program at Community of the Cross.