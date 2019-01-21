Mary Elizabeth Strasser

THE VILLAGES, Fla. -- Mary Elizabeth Strasser (nee Coney), passed away Jan. 21, 2019, at her home in The Villages, with her husband and daughter by her side.

Mary was born in La Crosse, to Louis and Elizabeth Coney. She graduated from Aquinas High School, class of '58 and St. Francis School of Nursing, class of '61.

Mary worked as an RN for many years at St. Agnes Hospital and St. Agnes Home Health Care in Fond du Lac, Wis., before retiring and moving to Onalaska.

Mary is survived by James, her husband of 54 years; her daughter, Susan Gutierrez; and two grandsons, Alex and Andrew Gutierrez of Pearland, Texas. She is further survived by her brother, James Coney; sister-in-law, Judith Lonkoski; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Tom Tyler; sister-in-law, Mary Rose (William) Strasser-Colclough; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Julie Strasser; brother, Robert Coney; brothers-in-law, Jack and Michael Strasser; sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Wayne Wheeler; and brother-in-law, Joseph Lonkoski.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 28, in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St. Onalaska. Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate with burial to be held in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday.

The Blaschke & Schneider funeral homes are assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials my be sent to the Julie Strasser Scholarship, University of Wisconsin Law School, Madison, Wis., 53706.

Online condolences may be made at .