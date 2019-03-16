Mary Stirn
Mary Stirn

March 16, 2019

Mary Stirn Mary A Stirn (Schilling)
Mary A Stirn (Schilling), 72, passed away Friday, March 16, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Alette Schilling; and husband of 46 years, Robert Stirn. Survived by her husband, Benny; son, Terry (Dawn); daughters, Melissa (Erik) and Laura (Shawn); six grandchildren, seven siblings and many nieces and nephews. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Rd., Mahtomedi, Minn. Memorials preferred to St. Andrew's Depot Church in lieu of flowers.
Published on March 18, 2019
