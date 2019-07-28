Mary E. Smith

ONALASKA -- Mary E. Smith, 76, of Onalaska passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, in her home. She was born Dec. 18, 1942, in Hillsboro, to James and Wilma (Rezac) Smith. Mary worked as a personal banker at State Bank of La Crosse for many years. She was involved in Oktoberfest as a treasurer, representing State Bank. She was a member and volunteer at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska. Her activities included bowling and getting together with her retired friends.

She is survived by three sisters, Cate Pedretti of Galesville, Agnes Smith of Trempealeau and Denise (Denis) Rollmann of Winona, Minn.; three nieces, Sue (Doug) Stanton, Danielle (Corey) O'Laughlin and Tess (Tom) Gilbert; two nephews, Patrick (Amy) Pedretti and Dick (Natasha) Pedretti; great-nieces and nephews, Dalton, Griffin, Claire, Tia, Tom, McKenna, Mazon, William, Henry, Catherine and Louie. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother-in-law, Dennis Pedretti.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate. Burial will follow the Mass. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, Onalaska Chapel is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at .