Mary T. Shedivy
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Mary T. Shedivy

April 08, 2019

Mary T. Shedivy Mary T. Shedivy
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN -- Mary T. Shedivy, 96, of Prairie du Chien passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at the Prairie Maison Care Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, at St. Gabriel's Church of the Holy Family Parish, the Rev. James Weighner officiating, with burial in the Calvary Cemetery, both in Prairie du Chien. Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Garrity Funeral Home, where there will be a wake scripture at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Crossing Rivers Hospice, Prairie Catholic Schools or the charity of donor's choice. www.garrityfuneralhome.com.
Published on April 10, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Mary
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 10, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.