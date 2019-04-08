Follow story
Mary T. Shedivy
April 08, 2019
Mary T. Shedivy
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN -- Mary T. Shedivy, 96, of Prairie du Chien passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at the Prairie Maison Care Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, at St. Gabriel's Church of the Holy Family Parish, the Rev. James Weighner officiating, with burial in the Calvary Cemetery, both in Prairie du Chien. Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Garrity Funeral Home, where there will be a wake scripture at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Crossing Rivers Hospice, Prairie Catholic Schools or the charity of donor's choice. www.garrityfuneralhome.com.
