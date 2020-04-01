Mary Elizabeth Sharlow
Mary Elizabeth Sharlow

April 01, 2020

Mary Elizabeth Sharlow Mary Elizabeth (Shimshak) Sharlow
Mary Elizabeth (Shimshak) Sharlow, 74, of La Crosse passed away at her home surrounded by family after a strong fight with Leukemia, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Due to the current restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, La Crosse, is assisting the family and a full obituary can be seen at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on April 4, 2020
