Mary Elizabeth Sharlow
April 01, 2020
Mary Elizabeth (Shimshak) Sharlow
Mary Elizabeth (Shimshak) Sharlow, 74, of La Crosse passed away at her home surrounded by family after a strong fight with Leukemia, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Due to the current restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, La Crosse, is assisting the family and a full obituary can be seen at www.schumacher-kish.com.
