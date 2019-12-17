Mary Lou Shanklin

Mary Lou Shanklin, known as "Life's Greatest Little Cheerleader" died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Bethany Riverside La Crosse.

Mary Lou was born in Whitehall April 27, 1949, to Ray and Janet Shanklin. She graduated from Whitehall High School in 1967 and went on to receive a Bachelor's degree in social work from UW-La Crosse and a Master's degree in public administration from Ball State University.

Mary Lou was a health care professional and served in a variety of servant leadership roles during her career with Bethany Lutheran Homes beginning in 1982 and culminating as the organization's manager of Hearten House 1. Mary Lou was instrumental in the design of the Hearten Houses for people with Alzheimer's disease and dementia. Mary Lou also trained many staff and student workers in these facilities, and was proud to have 'coached' a number of staff to advance their careers with further education.

During the spring of 1984 Mary Lou went on a blind date with Rick Tillman that lead to a lovely 35 year domestic partnership. Rick and Mary Lou both loved to entertain friends at their home. Mary Lou was an amazing hostess who spent countless hours selecting recipes, decorating, and attending to every detail to create a memorable experience for her guests. Rick and Mary Lou also loved to travel and felt fortunate to have had great adventures together in the Southwest, Hawaii, and Europe since Mary Lou's retirement.

Mary Lou is survived by her life partner, Richard Tillman, of La Crosse; and her brothers, Garth (Arlene) of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Robert (Faye) of Hope Mills, N.C. Also surviving Mary Lou are aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, a great-niece, and many cousins and friends.

Following cremation, a reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at 115 2nd St. South, La Crosse. (across from the Radisson). Memorials can be sent to Esophageal Cancer Action Network P.O. Box 243, Stevenson, Md.