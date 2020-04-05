Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Mary Seiler
April 05, 2020
Mary Seiler
Mary Seiler, 85, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at her home. She was born in 1934, to Paul and Verna Isler.
Mary graduated in 1952, from Central High School, she then attended UW-La Crosse. Mary worked at Trane Federal Credit Union (Altra). In 1954, she married Vern Seiler, at the Wesley Methodist Church. In 1969, they welcomed their son, Christian, into their home. In 1995, Mary retired and then spent time playing tennis, ball room dancing and many days in the flower garden. She always cherished the meeting with her class from 1952.
Mary is survived by her son, Christian (Jodi Richards) Seiler; sister, Carol Isler; former daughter-in-law, Michelle (Michael) Scott; grandchildren, Terol Swenson, Torey Seiler, Thane Seiler; great-grandchildren, Landon, Liam and Allannah.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vern.
A celebration of life will be held at at a later date and will be announced. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Mary Seiler, 85, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at her home. She was born in 1934, to Paul and Verna Isler.
Mary graduated in 1952, from Central High School, she then attended UW-La Crosse. Mary worked at Trane Federal Credit Union (Altra). In 1954, she married Vern Seiler, at the Wesley Methodist Church. In 1969, they welcomed their son, Christian, into their home. In 1995, Mary retired and then spent time playing tennis, ball room dancing and many days in the flower garden. She always cherished the meeting with her class from 1952.
Mary is survived by her son, Christian (Jodi Richards) Seiler; sister, Carol Isler; former daughter-in-law, Michelle (Michael) Scott; grandchildren, Terol Swenson, Torey Seiler, Thane Seiler; great-grandchildren, Landon, Liam and Allannah.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vern.
A celebration of life will be held at at a later date and will be announced. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on April 11, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Mary
in memory of Mary
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 11, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.