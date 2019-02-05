Mary Lou (Mahlum) Seidel

ETTRICK -- Mary Lou (Mahlum) Seidel, 71, of Ettrick passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

She was born March 19, 1947, in La Crosse, to Elmer and Vivian Mahlum. She attended Holmen schools while growing up and was a member of the Lewis Valley Lutheran Church. She married Harvey V. Seidel in 1964 and together they had four children. She was a loving mother and grandmother and especially enjoyed the time she spent with her family and extended family.

She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and would watch the games every Sunday without fail. Her house was decorated for every holiday and she loved the lights and snowmen at Christmas time. She loved the birds that would come back to her house every May 5, after a long winter away from her. She collected porcelain dolls and angels, among other items that were dear to her. She loved to dance.

Hobbies for her consisted of being on the water in the summer on the house boat, while fishing off the side. Growing up you could find her hunting in the woods alongside her siblings.

She always put others first and had a kind heart like no other. She will always be remembered for her warm smile and would always make sure that her family knew that she loved them.

She leaves behind her four children that she loved dearly, Karen Seidel of Onalaska, Kevin (Michele) Seidel of Holmen, Steven (Kristine) Seidel of Trempealeau and Keith (Stacey Sadowski) Seidel of Holmen. She was the proud grandma to 14 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her long time companion, Dale Schroeder of Ettrick, along with his family. She is further survived by her five siblings, Nancy Spangler, Paul (Katy) Mahlum, Ruth (Chuck) Schwabenbauer, Barbara Seidel and James Mahlum; along with several brothers and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harvey; and brothers, Ronald, Donald, Robert, Merlin, Larry and Jeffrey.

Her kids will always remember when they were growing up, the numerous amounts of peanut butter cookies that she used to make for them. No one made them like Mom!

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Lewis Valley Lutheran Church in rural Holmen. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dickinson Funeral Home in Holmen and from 10 a.m. to the time of service Saturday morning.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and other staff at Mayo Clinic who took such good care of Mary during this time. We appreciated your compassion.