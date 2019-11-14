Mary Ritger
August 25, 1928 - November 14, 2019

ONALASKA/APPLETON, Wis. -- Mary H Ritger of Onalaska and formerly of Appleton died at Gundersen Health System-La Crosse Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Mary was born Aug. 25, 1928, in Green Bay, Wis., to Asher and Eleanor (Haline) Ellis. On June 17, 1950, she married Donald Ritger and they shared 50 years of marriage before Don's death in 2000.
Mary is survived by her son, Robert (Ellen) Ritger of Onalaska, daughter-in-law, Claudia (William) Ritger of Watertown, Wis.; grandson, Adam (Shanleigh) Ritger of Onalaska; and her nieces and nephew. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; son, William; and sister, Ann Smith.
A graveside service will be held with the family (per Mary's request) in the spring at Greenwood Cemetery, De Pere, Wis.
The family would like to thank the staff at Onalaska Care Center for their care and support for Mary.
Memorials may be sent to the Coulee Region Humane Society in Mary's honor.
For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit Dickinson Family Funeral Home and Crematory at www.dickinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on November 23, 2019
