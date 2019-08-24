Mary Jane Randolph

Mary Jane Randolph 89, of La Crosse passed away Aug. 24, 2019. Mary Jane was born in Chicago, Aug. 14, 1930, to Jane (Bement) and Alford Penniman.

She grew up in Chicago and Rockford, Ill., graduating from Rockford West High School 1947. She then attended Hiram College, Ohio. She was a proud member of the Rockford College class of 1951. A chance meeting in Adams Hall Rockford College over Thanksgiving Holiday in 1949, with a student from the University of Illinois, led to a lifetime of love, family and adventure. She became an Army wife, after her marriage to Burleigh Randolph, June 7, 1952, separated by only a year of awaiting his return from Korea. It was tough enough being the wife of a lawyer; never the less, Mary Jane made her mark upon this community by volunteering, most notably with the Girl Scouts, at one time Chair of the Board of Directors of the Riverland Girl Scout Council. Her list of other contributions would include an endless list of unselfish causes, but should name her as one of the founders of the Art Fair on the Green, now in its 61st year.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Burleigh; their sons, Burleigh David (Lynnea), Quentin (Barbara), and Christopher (Karen); grandchildren, Benjamin (Jennifer), Stephen, Hannah, Michelle, Jeremiah, Timothy and Lucien; three great-grandchildren, Nyomi, Riley and Halsey; her brother, Alford Rudgers (Judith) Penniman; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and tragically by an infant son, Matthew.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Christ Episcopal Church, 111 Ninth St., La Crosse. The Rev. Kathleen Charles will officiate. Private family burial will be at a later date.

"Thanks to the grace and mercy of God, she was sent to brighten all of our lives. And so now, she has returned to his arms."

Arrangements are in the hands of Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be directed to a charity of the donor's choice.