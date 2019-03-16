Mary LeVerne (Hurley) Plesha

Mary LeVerne (Hurley) Plesha, 96, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Hillview Health Care Center. Mary LeVerne was born July 2, 1922, in Caledonia, Minn., to Michael and Mary Ellen (McCabe) Hurley. She was the second youngest of eight siblings. Mary graduated from Loretto High School in Caledonia. She attended De Guille Beauty Academy in Minneapolis. While in the Twin Cities, she met and eventually married Joseph Plesha at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis.

Mary accompanied Joe to Naval ports in Norfolk, Va., and San Francisco, Calif., during World War II. After the war they moved to Gilbert, Minn., where Joe ran a local business. In 1950 Joe and Mary came to La Crosse where they built their family home. It was there they raised their two children.

Mary worked for La Crosse Auto-Lite, Kroger and Franciscan Skemp (Mayo). After retirement she continued to volunteer at Franciscan Skemp (Mayo). She was active with the Women of the Moose Lodge, American Legion Post 52 and the VFW. Mary was a devout Catholic at St. Thomas More, later Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, where she was a member of the St. Joan of Arc Altar Society. She also volunteered at the church rummage sales, Chicken Ques and cleaning the parish rectory.

Mary and Joe loved to golf, bowl and travel together. Each new place was an adventure. Mary was known for her contagious smile. She always enjoyed the company of family and friends.

Mary is survived by her two children, Connie (Steve) Albrechtson and Roger Plesha both of La Crosse; four grandchildren, Keith (Rachel) Plesha, Jason (Elaine), Rachel and Shaun Albrechtson; and two great-grandchildren, Eli and Elizabeth Albrechtson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe; sisters, Marie, Delores and Virginia; and brothers, Earl, Joseph, Wilfred (Bud) and Robert.

The family would like to thank the compassionate staff at Hillview Health Care Center for the loving care they gave to our Mom/Grandmother.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 25, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Entombment will follow in St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum, Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 9 a.m. Monday until the time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.