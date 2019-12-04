Mary T. ODonnell
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Mary T. O'Donnell

September 24, 1935 - December 04, 2019

Mary T. ODonnell Mary T. O'Donnell
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. -- Mary T. O'Donnell, 84, of Fort Atkinson went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.
Mary was born Sept. 24, 1935, in La Crosse, daughter of the late Frank and Ann (Milos) Spika. She married John O'Donnell Nov. 10, 1956.
Mary is survived by her children, Ann O'Donnell of Glen Ellyn, Ill., Susan (Dick) Sweitzer of Palm Springs, Calif., Mary O'Donnell of Anchorage, Alaska, Carolyn Hewitt of Oconomowoc, Wis., Timothy (Dawn) O'Donnell of The Oxbow and Patrick (Mimi) O'Donnell of Delafield, Wis.; grandchildren, Sarah, Rebekah, Kaeley, Jesse, John and Maya; great-grandchildren, Brianna, Aryannah, Maxwell and Oliver; sister, Jacquelyn (Jim) Hassett; sister-in-law, Patricia Kuhlmann Meyer; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, John; brother, Francis X (Elaine) Spika; and sisters-in-law, Mary Pavela Spika and Elizabeth Dougherty Cox.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at CrossPointe Community Church, 445 Warner Rd. in Whitewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
www.DunlapMemorialHome.com.
Published on December 11, 2019
To send flowers to the family of Mary T. O'Donnell, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Mary
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Memorial Service

Sunday December 15, 2019
1:00 PM

CrossPoint Community Church
445 Warner Road, Whitewater, WI

Order flowers for Mary's Memorial Service

Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Memorial Service begins.

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 11, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.