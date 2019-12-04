Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Mary T. O'Donnell
September 24, 1935 - December 04, 2019
Mary T. O'Donnell
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. -- Mary T. O'Donnell, 84, of Fort Atkinson went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.
Mary was born Sept. 24, 1935, in La Crosse, daughter of the late Frank and Ann (Milos) Spika. She married John O'Donnell Nov. 10, 1956.
Mary is survived by her children, Ann O'Donnell of Glen Ellyn, Ill., Susan (Dick) Sweitzer of Palm Springs, Calif., Mary O'Donnell of Anchorage, Alaska, Carolyn Hewitt of Oconomowoc, Wis., Timothy (Dawn) O'Donnell of The Oxbow and Patrick (Mimi) O'Donnell of Delafield, Wis.; grandchildren, Sarah, Rebekah, Kaeley, Jesse, John and Maya; great-grandchildren, Brianna, Aryannah, Maxwell and Oliver; sister, Jacquelyn (Jim) Hassett; sister-in-law, Patricia Kuhlmann Meyer; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, John; brother, Francis X (Elaine) Spika; and sisters-in-law, Mary Pavela Spika and Elizabeth Dougherty Cox.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at CrossPointe Community Church, 445 Warner Rd. in Whitewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
www.DunlapMemorialHome.com.
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. -- Mary T. O'Donnell, 84, of Fort Atkinson went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.
Mary was born Sept. 24, 1935, in La Crosse, daughter of the late Frank and Ann (Milos) Spika. She married John O'Donnell Nov. 10, 1956.
Mary is survived by her children, Ann O'Donnell of Glen Ellyn, Ill., Susan (Dick) Sweitzer of Palm Springs, Calif., Mary O'Donnell of Anchorage, Alaska, Carolyn Hewitt of Oconomowoc, Wis., Timothy (Dawn) O'Donnell of The Oxbow and Patrick (Mimi) O'Donnell of Delafield, Wis.; grandchildren, Sarah, Rebekah, Kaeley, Jesse, John and Maya; great-grandchildren, Brianna, Aryannah, Maxwell and Oliver; sister, Jacquelyn (Jim) Hassett; sister-in-law, Patricia Kuhlmann Meyer; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, John; brother, Francis X (Elaine) Spika; and sisters-in-law, Mary Pavela Spika and Elizabeth Dougherty Cox.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at CrossPointe Community Church, 445 Warner Rd. in Whitewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
www.DunlapMemorialHome.com.
Published on December 11, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Mary
in memory of Mary
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
Memorial Service
Sunday December 15, 2019
1:00 PM
CrossPoint Community Church
445 Warner Road, Whitewater, WI
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Memorial Service begins.
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 11, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.