Mary L. Newburg

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Mary L. Newburg, 93, of La Crescent passed away peacefully Monday, June 10, 2019, at the La Crescent Health Services.

She was born Dec. 12, 1925, to Frank and Mary (Cook) Fogel. She married Everett "Charlie" Newburg at the Church Of The Crucifixion in La Crescent, Jan. 29, 1942. Mary worked as a waitress for many years and was an active member in her Parish for 65 years.

Mary truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, chatting or playing cards with her family and friends, walking, dancing, going to church and watching her family grow. She had an uncanny way of touching the hearts of all those around her with her compassion and generosity. Mary's achievements in life were numerous but she will be remembered as a woman of God who loved and is loved.

A cherished woman who always put family before all else, Mary is survived by her four daughters, Shirley (Larry) McGrath of Onalaska, Marilyn (Joseph) Maier of Onalaska, Sheila Newburg of La Crescent and Sandra Newburg (Gary Mader) of La Crescent; three sons, Everett (Janice) Newburg Jr. of French Island, James Newburg of Arkansas, Jeffrey Newburg of La Crescent; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her faithful dog, Bailey; whom will all miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband; her parents; three brothers; five sisters; and two great-granddaughters.

Please join us in celebrating Mary's life at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the Church of the Crucifixion, to reminisce and be together as family and friends - as Mary would have wanted. Father Havel will officiate. Burial will be in the Crucifixion Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, June 17, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home of La Crescent, or from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the Church of the Crucifixion. Online guestbook is available at .

The Newburg family would like to extend our gratitude to all of the staff at La Crescent Health Services and the Hospice team for their attentiveness and loving care.

Thank you, Mom, for the family you've created and the values you've instilled in each and every one of us. Give Dad a hug from us. Until we meet again.

"Be thankful for what you've got and what you don't got" - Mary Newburg.