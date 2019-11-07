Mary Jane Nandory
Mary Jane Nandory

November 07, 2019

BLACK RIVER FALLS -- Mary Jane Nandory, 88, of Black River Falls died unexpectedly Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Black River Falls.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Squaw Creek Lutheran Church, W12615 Cty. Road P, Black River Falls, with Pastor Denise Anderson officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of services at the church. Burial will be at a later date in the Riverside Cemetery, Black River Falls.
Please visit www.buswellfh.com to read full obituary. Buswell Funeral Home, Black River Falls is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on November 9, 2019
Visitation

Friday November 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Squaw Creek Lutheran Church
N12615 County Rd P, Black River Falls, WI, United States

Memorial Service

Friday November 15, 2019
1:00 PM

Squaw Creek Lutheran Church
N12615 County Rd P, Black River Falls, WI, United States

