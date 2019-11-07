Follow story
Mary Jane Nandory
November 07, 2019
Mary Jane Nandory
BLACK RIVER FALLS -- Mary Jane Nandory, 88, of Black River Falls died unexpectedly Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Black River Falls.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Squaw Creek Lutheran Church, W12615 Cty. Road P, Black River Falls, with Pastor Denise Anderson officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of services at the church. Burial will be at a later date in the Riverside Cemetery, Black River Falls.
Please visit www.buswellfh.com to read full obituary. Buswell Funeral Home, Black River Falls is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on November 9, 2019
Events
Visitation
Friday November 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Squaw Creek Lutheran Church
N12615 County Rd P, Black River Falls, WI, United States
Memorial Service
Friday November 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Squaw Creek Lutheran Church
N12615 County Rd P, Black River Falls, WI, United States
