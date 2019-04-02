Mary R. Myhre
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Mary R. Myhre

April 02, 2019

Mary R. Myhre Mary R. Myhre
CHASEBURG -- Mary R. Myhre, 94, of Chaseburg died Tuesday April 2, 2019, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Coon Valley. The Rev. Matt Marshall will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Published on April 3, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Mary
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 03, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.