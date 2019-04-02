Follow story
Mary R. Myhre
April 02, 2019
Mary R. Myhre
CHASEBURG -- Mary R. Myhre, 94, of Chaseburg died Tuesday April 2, 2019, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Coon Valley. The Rev. Matt Marshall will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
