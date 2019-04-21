Mary J. (Christiansen) Meyer



Mary J. (Christiansen) Meyer passed Sunday, April 7, 2019, one day before her 85th birthday. Mary was in a good place; happy residing at the gracious Bay Oaks, close to her children, Marya and Paul, granddaughter, Lucia, and daughter-in-law, Claudia, in Miami, Fla.

Mary was born in Knapp, Wis., graduated from Augsburg and began teaching in Oakland, Calif., before moving to La Crosse to be close to her sister, Marjorie Wheeler. There she married attorney Wm. E. Meyer. Mary loved teaching Spanish and music, directed English Lutheran's Chapel Choir and performed as an organist, vocalist and pianist across the city, until moving close to her children in Madrid, Spain, from 1984-1992, then Orcas Island, Wash., until 2016.

Raised on a Menomonie, Wis., farm, Mary hit the ground running; she could throw a ball further than all the boys in her one room country grade school and taught herself how to play piano by ear, when she was four. Her parents, Ben and Mabel, loved to tell the story, "We walked into the room and there she was, playing up a storm!" She was a true people-person, teacher, storyteller, cheerleader, entertainer, lover of nature and humanity, full of humor and a terrific cook to boot. An irreplaceable and larger-than-life persona, she met health and other challenges with a characteristic tenacity and resilience, living a rich and full life before transitioning peacefully, loved and cared for.

To celebrate her legacy, Marya and Paul suggest that you sing a song you love out loud. Memorials, if desired, can support musical programs and residents of Bay Oaks, 435 NE 34th St., Miami, FL.