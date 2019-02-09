Mary Margaret (Davis) Manke

BANGOR -- Mary Margaret (Davis) Manke, 92, of Bangor died Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at the Morrow Memorial Home, Sparta. She was born at home Nov. 4, 1926, to the late Robert and Dorthea (Niedfeldt) Davis in the town of Bangor.

Mary attended Bangor High School. Following high school she and her sister, Ruth, went to the Business Institute of Milwaukee. Mary and Ruth loved to sing together, they sang at numerous weddings. She married Raymond Manke Oct. 7, 1948. They farmed together in the Bangor area, until 1976. He preceded her in death in 1995. Mary continued to go to the farm until she was 87, driving out at 5:30 a.m. daily to feed caves and barn chores.

Mary was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bangor. She was baptized and confirmed there and was also a member of the ladies aid for many years. Mary was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was also a substitute cook for the Bangor School.

Mary and Ray enjoyed camping, starting as tent campers, progressing to a traveling motor home. They visited their American Legion friends in various states and also camped with their grandkids and family. She loved doing puzzles and playing , both indoors and outdoors, with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her loving care for her family and her faith in God.

Mary is survived by Stanley (Patricia Garves) Manke and Robert (Patricia Anderson) Manke; her grandchildren, Jacob (Maggie) Manke, Hilary (Mike) Eichacker, Daniel (Cortney) Manke, and Paula (Chad) Anderson. She is further survived by her great-grandchildren, Mollie, Zach, Michael, Jeremy, Jamison, Jaxon, Tristan, Faith, Abigail, Alex, Bryce, Grant and Wyatt; siblings, Ruth Stratman; and a brother, Robert (Casey) Davis.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; parents, Robert and Dorthea; an infant son, Steven in 1951; siblings and in-laws, Wilhelmina (Hilbert) Weinke, Lydia (Raymond “Curly”) Wehrenberg, Lillie (Oscar) Olson, Fritz (Millie) VehrenKamp, Maynard Stratman and Myrna Davis.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bangor, with the Reverend Roy Hefti officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Bangor.

Visitation for Mary will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday, at the church.

Online condolences may be offered to the Manke family at .

Memorials may be given to St. Paul's Lutheran Church. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Morrow Home and Gundersen Health System for their care and compassion.

The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.