Mary Lou Lyden
February 14, 1932 - September 10, 2019
Mary Lou Lyden
Mary Lou Lyden, 87, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
Mary Lou is survived by her four children, James Patrick (Anne) Lyden, La Crosse, Mary Louise (Randy) Muller, Houston, Minn., Stacie Ann (Rick) Stark, Saukville, Wis., and Susan Marie (Peter) Kroner, Onalaska. Mary Lou also leaves behind six grandchildren, James Lyden, La Crosse, Allison Lyden (Cory) Hutzenbuehler, West Salem, Amanda Kroner, Colorado Springs, Colo., Karl Kroner, Holmen, Jennifer Muller, Winona, Minn., and Karen Muller, Grand Haven, Mich; along with four great-grandchildren. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas; and her parents, Emer and Lucille Johnson.
Mary Lou was born Feb. 14, 1932, in Sioux City, Iowa. Her childhood was spent living in Iowa, Texas, Kansas, Nebraska, Louisiana and Wisconsin. She graduated from Central High School in La Crosse. She and James were married June 15, 1955, in La Crosse. She was a homemaker whose hobbies included reading, stitching, ceramics and crocheting. For many years she enthusiastically entered the Oktoberfest craft contests. Throughout the years, Mary Lou worked at Doerflingers, Festival Foods, a gift store in Valley View Mall and for La Crosse County, along with volunteering at Northern Hills School. She and Jim often strolled through Hixon Forest, Riverside Park and Pettibone Park.
Mary Lou passed away peacefully at Hillview Nursing Home. She will be remembered as creative and artistic.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Deacon Bob Zietlow will officiate. Interment will follow the service at Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home. All are welcome to join with us in celebrating Mary Lou's life. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on September 21, 2019
Events
Visitation
Friday September 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, Wisconsin
Funeral Service
Friday September 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, Wisconsin
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.