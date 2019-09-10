Mary Lou Lyden
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Mary Lou Lyden

February 14, 1932 - September 10, 2019

Mary Lou Lyden Mary Lou Lyden
Mary Lou Lyden, 87, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
Mary Lou is survived by her four children, James Patrick (Anne) Lyden, La Crosse, Mary Louise (Randy) Muller, Houston, Minn., Stacie Ann (Rick) Stark, Saukville, Wis., and Susan Marie (Peter) Kroner, Onalaska. Mary Lou also leaves behind six grandchildren, James Lyden, La Crosse, Allison Lyden (Cory) Hutzenbuehler, West Salem, Amanda Kroner, Colorado Springs, Colo., Karl Kroner, Holmen, Jennifer Muller, Winona, Minn., and Karen Muller, Grand Haven, Mich; along with four great-grandchildren. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas; and her parents, Emer and Lucille Johnson.
Mary Lou was born Feb. 14, 1932, in Sioux City, Iowa. Her childhood was spent living in Iowa, Texas, Kansas, Nebraska, Louisiana and Wisconsin. She graduated from Central High School in La Crosse. She and James were married June 15, 1955, in La Crosse. She was a homemaker whose hobbies included reading, stitching, ceramics and crocheting. For many years she enthusiastically entered the Oktoberfest craft contests. Throughout the years, Mary Lou worked at Doerflingers, Festival Foods, a gift store in Valley View Mall and for La Crosse County, along with volunteering at Northern Hills School. She and Jim often strolled through Hixon Forest, Riverside Park and Pettibone Park.
Mary Lou passed away peacefully at Hillview Nursing Home. She will be remembered as creative and artistic.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Deacon Bob Zietlow will officiate. Interment will follow the service at Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home. All are welcome to join with us in celebrating Mary Lou's life. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
To send flowers to the family of Mary Lou Lyden, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on September 21, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Mary
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Visitation

Friday September 27, 2019

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services

200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, Wisconsin

Send flowers

Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Visitation begins

Funeral Service

Friday September 27, 2019

11:00 AM

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services

200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, Wisconsin

Send flowers

Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Funeral Service begins

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 21, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.