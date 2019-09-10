Follow story
Mary Lou Lyden
September 10, 2019
Mary Lou Lyden
Mary Lou Lyden, 87, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Hillview Health Care Center. Funeral services are tentatively arranged for Friday, Sept. 27. Service details will be announced in a complete obituary to be published in a later edition of the newspaper. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family.
Published on September 14, 2019
