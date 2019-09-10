Mary Lou Lyden
Mary Lou Lyden

September 10, 2019

Mary Lou Lyden, 87, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Hillview Health Care Center. Funeral services are tentatively arranged for Friday, Sept. 27. Service details will be announced in a complete obituary to be published in a later edition of the newspaper. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family.
Published on September 14, 2019
